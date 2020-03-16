|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rosemary Ann Corriveau, with her family at her side on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She will be greatly missed by the love of her life Wilfred, her daughter Carol Ann (Gilles), sons John (Donna) and Dave (Lori); her grandchildren Lisa (Adam), Max (Erika), Phil (Jessica) and Bridget Truchon, Stephen (Nicole) and Ashley, and Dylan Corriveau; her great-grandson Ethan; and her brother Frank. She has gone to join her daughter Lisa, brother Pat, her parents and other loved ones. Rosemary worked for over 30 years as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener and was honoured to receive the Mission Legacy Award in 2019. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved her for her big heart and quick wit. Heartfelt thanks to the staff in the ICU at Grand River Hospital for their support and kindness this past week. Rosemary's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 with parish prayers at 8:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne's R. C. Church on March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Canada (KW chapter) or Muskoka Family Focus and Children's Place (Parent Education Programs) are greatly appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rosemary's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020