Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
1930 - 2020 It is with deep regret and affection that we announce the passing of Rose Kinzie, surrounded by family, on January 23, 2020. She was 90 years old. Rose was the daughter of Jake and Wilma Voisin and sister to four remaining siblings Eleanor, Cecilia, Margaret and Mary and six deceased: Elizabeth, Christine, Aloysius, Veronica, John and Joseph. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Harvey. She will be truly missed by her five daughters: Debra (Alan), Cheryl (Garth), Sandra (the late Cliff), Judy (the late Gary) and Darlene (Brad). She will also be missed by her seven grandchildren; Stuart, Jarett, Steve (Leona), Trayton, Melissa, Curtis (Janeen) and Codie. She will be remembered by her extended family Robert (Kari), David (Jackie) and two great-grandchildren: Katrina and Landon. Rose led a full life devoted to her family and faith. Rose's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. with the Liturgy Service in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow in the Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society- Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). We would like to extend a special thank you to Lanark Heights Long Term Care Home for their kindness and care. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rose's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020
