Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Freeport Health Center of Grand River Hospital. Ross was born 73 years ago in Baden, a son of the late Gerald & Pearl (Griffin) Lautenslager. Ross will be dearly missed by his brothers Garry and Dennis and by his sisters Sheila O'Neill, Janice Dahl, Darlene Dahl and by his many nieces and nephews. Ross is now reunited with his paternal and maternal grandparents, his father and mother, sister Marilyn Laflamme, brother Gordon and by four brothers-in-law. Cremation has taken place and Ross will be laid to rest in Fairmont Cemetery, Baden with his parents. A special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of the third floor Terrace 3 South at Freeport Hospital, for the compassionate and kind care shown to Ross. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to Freeport Hospital. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca