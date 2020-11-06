1950-2020 It is with immeasurable sadness that the family of Ross Garfield Baker announces his passing on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 70 years old. Ross was a unique and gentle spirit, an incredibly sweet man, who will be loved forever by his family, including his wife and best friend of over 44 years, Sheilagh, and his three children, Jason, Amanda, and Rachael, who will carry on the example of kindness he set. Ross will also be dearly missed by the many people he touched through his friendship and volunteerism over the years, and by the team he worked and joked alongside at Home Hardware for over 30 years, and continued to see after the proud occasion of his retirement. The memory of this one-of-a-kind person, his goofy humour, sensitivity and compassion, will enrich the lives of everyone who knew him moving forward. For safety reasons during this difficult time, funeral services will be kept small and private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau (519) 904-0400. Online condolences are welcome at www.memorycemetery.ca
. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider making a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
or to Sick Kids Hospital, an organization to which the family has strong ties.