1/
Ross Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1950-2020 It is with immeasurable sadness that the family of Ross Garfield Baker announces his passing on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 70 years old. Ross was a unique and gentle spirit, an incredibly sweet man, who will be loved forever by his family, including his wife and best friend of over 44 years, Sheilagh, and his three children, Jason, Amanda, and Rachael, who will carry on the example of kindness he set. Ross will also be dearly missed by the many people he touched through his friendship and volunteerism over the years, and by the team he worked and joked alongside at Home Hardware for over 30 years, and continued to see after the proud occasion of his retirement. The memory of this one-of-a-kind person, his goofy humour, sensitivity and compassion, will enrich the lives of everyone who knew him moving forward. For safety reasons during this difficult time, funeral services will be kept small and private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau (519) 904-0400. Online condolences are welcome at www.memorycemetery.ca . In lieu of flowers or food, please consider making a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or to Sick Kids Hospital, an organization to which the family has strong ties.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved