"Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation". (Rumi). On Monday, February 24, 2020 Ross left this place he held so dear for his next grand adventure. He died at home overlooking Lake Huron with family around him just the way he wanted. Ross, Dad, Papa, husband, brother, friend, champion of the underdog and hero to so many. So lucky was anyone who met him. He had the ability to help one look at things from a different point of view. He helped us all grow to greater enlightenment. It was easy for him to see the good inside everyone, and he helped make sure that shined bright. This characteristic coupled with thinking outside of the box and challenging boundaries made him a natural at the teaching profession that was his calling at Conestoga College for 27 years. He relished in the joy of teaching in his own creative way. He worked tirelessly as a School Board Trustee for eight years and found it his privilege to work for the people. Ross had a brilliant mind, one that was wise, accepting, and tolerant. He was the guy you wanted on your trivial pursuit team. He devoured books, and those books devoured his home. He was an incredibly proud Canadian and worked tirelessly for fairness, tolerance, and change. Even with his failing health, he and Jean were out knocking on doors for the Liberal Party. He had stories .... oh, he had stories, and they didn't get shorter as he got older. He loved family above all else, immediate and extended, Especially his beautiful wife Jean of 58 years. If you are reading this and knew him, he would call you family as well, and he cherished the relationships he had with you. Ross enjoyed his daily walks down the rail trail with his furry companion Cedar. Thanks for all the gifts you have left behind and all the lives you have touched. As Ross would say, see you around the pool hall. Special thanks to Dr. Cipoletti, Dr. Chapman, nurse Krista and all the caregivers who assisted along the way. A celebration of life will be held in the springtime. Please send an email to [email protected] for the announced date and time. Donations to: https://www.saugeenrailtrail.ca or any . Arrangements through Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020