Passed into the arms of Jesus in heavenly love on the evening of Thursday, April 16, 2020 from a brief illness, with his wife Angie by his side. Ross passed at his home at Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener. In his 68th year Ross leaves behind his cherished wife Angie, to whom he was married for 33 years. Ross and Angie have always been a couple of faith and love. Faith and love in and for each other and their church. After living in Kitchener and Waterloo for many years Ross remained very proud that he was born in Fort William now known as Thunder Bay in 1952. Many thanks to the staff at Forest Heights Long Term Care for their kind care and continuing care of Angie. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Church of the Holy Saviour, Anglican, either at the church office or through Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Cremation and burial have taken place. A Celebration of Life for Ross will take place at a later date.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020