Ross Moore

Passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Becky of 45 years. Loving father of Michael (Kelly) and Matthew (Susie). Cherished grandpa to Aidan and Kaelyn. Dear brother of the late Brenda Ankenman. Ross was a former President of the Ontario Electrical League and was a member of the Conestoga College Advisory Committee - Electrical Trades. He worked at Uniroyal-Goodrich for 29 years. Ross' family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions guests must RSVP to attend Ross' visitation and service. Please call the funeral home or follow the link below to RSVP. Face masks must be worn at all times in the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation-cardiac care unit would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ross' memorial.