Ross Nickolas Schoonderwoerd, age 49, of Baden, passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on June 17, 2020. Born in Stratford, son of John and Cecilia (Krauskopf) Schoonderwoerd. Loving and devoted husband of Jennifer (Connor). Loving, patient and affectionate father of Nickolas and Hannah Schoonderwoerd, Collin, Skyler, Wylder and Quintin Bartlam. Brother of Bob (Cathy), Nancy Smith (Dwain), Len (Heather), Barry, Don (Teresa). Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by a brother Dale and a sister Diane Hazle. A family interment will be held at Avondale Cemetery, Stratford. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Trust Fund for Nickolas and Hannah (cheques payable to Young Memorials) through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 22, 2020.