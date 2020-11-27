Ross Henderson Veitch of Listowel passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in his 80th year. Husband of the late Ruth (Peachey) Veitch. Loving father of Rich Veitch of Listowel, and the late Rob Veitch. Grandfather of Evan, Karsyn, and Blakely. Brother of Marie and Pat Adams of Spencerville, and Janet Veitch of London, and loved by his nieces and nephews. Remembered by his dear friend Janice Ward of Stratford, and by his daughters-in-law Erin and Lyn. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time to attend on the funeral home website by selecting RSVP on Ross's page, or by calling the funeral home at 519-291-4840. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel, on Monday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Don McCallum officiating. The funeral will be live-streamed and the link available on the funeral home website. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, or Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca