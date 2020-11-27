1/1
Ross Veitch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross Henderson Veitch of Listowel passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in his 80th year. Husband of the late Ruth (Peachey) Veitch. Loving father of Rich Veitch of Listowel, and the late Rob Veitch. Grandfather of Evan, Karsyn, and Blakely. Brother of Marie and Pat Adams of Spencerville, and Janet Veitch of London, and loved by his nieces and nephews. Remembered by his dear friend Janice Ward of Stratford, and by his daughters-in-law Erin and Lyn. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time to attend on the funeral home website by selecting RSVP on Ross's page, or by calling the funeral home at 519-291-4840. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel, on Monday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Don McCallum officiating. The funeral will be live-streamed and the link available on the funeral home website. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, or Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved