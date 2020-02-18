|
Of Palmerston passed away peacefully at the Royal Terrace Nursing Home, Palmerston on Monday February 17, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Marlyn (Loos) for 65 years. Dear father of David and Nancy Bramhill and Dianne and Floyd Metzger all of Palmerston. Grandfather of Adam and Jennifer Bramhill of Kitchener, Amy and Matt Desmeules of Elmira, Alyse Bramhill and her friend Brad of Kitchener; Jeremy and Jill Metzger of Palmerston, Jennifer and Bob Walter of Moorefield. Great-grandfather of Nolan, Alaina, Daniel, Mia, Joshua, Charlotte, Austin and Hailey. Brother of Percy and Rhoda Bramhill of Cambridge. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the Palmerston Evangelical Missionary Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Rev. Phil DesJardine and Rev. Eric Wedseltoft will conduct the Funeral Service in the Palmerston Evangelical Missionary Church on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Royal Terrace Residents Council or the Palmerston Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 18, 2020