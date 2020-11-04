Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Annie. Loving father of Christianne. Dear brother of Margaret Burrage and Ruth Lodge. Predeceased by his brother Keith Burrage. A Celebration of Roy's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Cedar Creek Community Church, 2042 Dumfries Rd., Cambridge. Those wishing to attend must RSVP through the Henry Walser Funeral Home website or by calling 519-749-8467. Face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Roy's service may be viewed via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Roy's memorial.