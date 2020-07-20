1/1
Roy LUKAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on July 18, 2020 at Freeport Hospital at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Johanna. Loving father of Shari Pino (Jorge), Gwen Altmayer (Eric) and Brett Lukas (Sharon Archer). Stepfather of Marcia Deline and Tanya Postma (Jeremy Gore). Cherished Opa of Aaron and Anglea Altmayer, Shannon Deline, Jenna and Aidan Crawford, and Austin and Wyatt Gore. Dear brother of Ronald (Diane). Predeceased by his first wife Ruth, his parents, brother Alan and sister Sandra. Roy served with the Kitchener Fire Department for 35 years before his retirement in 1993. As per Roy's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Roy's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved