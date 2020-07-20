Passed away on July 18, 2020 at Freeport Hospital at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Johanna. Loving father of Shari Pino (Jorge), Gwen Altmayer (Eric) and Brett Lukas (Sharon Archer). Stepfather of Marcia Deline and Tanya Postma (Jeremy Gore). Cherished Opa of Aaron and Anglea Altmayer, Shannon Deline, Jenna and Aidan Crawford, and Austin and Wyatt Gore. Dear brother of Ronald (Diane). Predeceased by his first wife Ruth, his parents, brother Alan and sister Sandra. Roy served with the Kitchener Fire Department for 35 years before his retirement in 1993. As per Roy's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
