Roy R. Goring

Roy R. Goring Obituary
Peacefully in his home in Wellesley surrounded by family on Friday, January 17, 2020 in his 90th year. Loving father of Bryan (Debbie) of Wellesley, Paul of Toronto and Chemaine of Campbellville. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Justin, Alexander, Celeste and by Diane. Roy was an avid self-taught artist, carpenter and violin maker. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and had worked for Rona for many years. Friends may call at the FUTHER-FRANKLIN Funeral Home, 1172 Henry Street, Wellesley on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12 p.m. till time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow. In remembrance, Roy's family asks that you enjoy a sunset with a loved one. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 18, 2020
