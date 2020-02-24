|
|
Passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at Kitchener, ON at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Drago. Loving Mother of Ljubica (Jura). Cherished Baka of Ivan (Katarina) and Alan (Claudia). Baka Roza of Georgia, Nikolina, Xavier and Martina. Dear sister to Joe (predeceased) and his wife Milka, as well as Ivan and his wife Ana from British Columbia. Lovingly remembered by her niece Mary (Marijan) and family Car. She will also be dearly missed by her niece Nedge (Ken). She will be remembered by many friends and family in Canada and Croatia. A special thank-you to our dear family friend Darinka Miksic. Roza loved her family wholeheartedly and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the outdoors, animals and was a gifted gardener. She loved to return to her home in Croatia where she would often be found tending her fields. A heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Lanark Heights Long Term Care for their excellent care of Roza. Roza's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Reception to follow. Interment to take place in Croatia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Roza's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020