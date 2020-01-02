Home

Mark Jutzi Funeral Home
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
Ruby Cora DOERING

Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Grand River Hospital, K-W Health Center, Kitchener. Ruby was born on October 11, 1935 in Ayton, Ontario. Ruby Doering of New Hamburg in her 85th year. Beloved wife of David Doering whom she married on October 18, 1958. Loving mother and grandmother of Lorraine and husband Carl Martin and their daughter Robin (Nick) Schumm; Yvonne and husband Robert Heipel and their children Derreck (Tasha) Heipel and Denise (Rory) Haffner; Donna and husband David Oliphant and their children Angela (Chris) Mabee and Ryan Oliphant. Devoted great-grandmother to Liam Schuum and Haylie and Olivia Haffner. Ruby is survived by her siblings; Joan (Chris) Fischer, Nelson Jr. (Ruth) Dickert, Joyce (Allan) Wilson, Warren (Deb) Dickert her sisters and brother-in-law; June Schmidt, Ruth (Stuart) Little, Lila Ramseyer and Jim Doering and by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a daughter in infancy, father and mother Nelson and Anna Dickert, father and mother-in-law Nelson and Alma Doering, sisters and brothers-in-law; Jane and Orval Mohr, Ken Schmidt, Robert Ramseyer and Marlene Doering. Ruby was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Philipsburg. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, for a time of visiting on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will commence on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Philipsburg. Interment to follow in the adjoining church cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to the Lung Association or Zion Lutheran Church, Philipsburg. (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
