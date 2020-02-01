|
October, 1935 - December, 2019 My family and I would like to thank everyone for their prayers, gifts of kindness and the wonderful stories of Ruby during this difficult time. All has been greatly appreciated. We are blessed to not only have had such a caring incredible and loving wife, mother and grandmother, but also to have such caring people to osurround us during this significant loss. Special thanks to Pastors Rick and Leanne, Ainslee and the caring staff at Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Raymond for ringing the church bells 84 times on December 30th; to Krystal for the time ynou spent with Ruby and to anyone else who went above and beyond. We look forward to keeping Ruby alive in our memories with all of yous. To know her was to love her. A true Gem. As our hearts cry out for you, You leave us to wonder What more we could have done. We thought we did our best. But you woke up one morning, Heard a whisper in your ear It was GOD saying "My dear Ruby, enough pain, take my hand, come with me, Its time to rest." David Doering and family
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020