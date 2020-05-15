Ruby passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. At 97 years young, Ruby lived a long and fulfilling life. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick) of 72 years, who predeceased her in July, 2016. Ruby will be sadly missed by her many nephews, nieces and dear friends. Predeceased by two sisters Viola, and Florence and one brother Irvin and their spouses. Ruby met Dick at the Forsyth Co. where they both worked for many years, eventually marrying in 1943. Ruby's greatest joy was getting in the car with Dick and going on a road trip with a packed lunch and a bottle of wine to get out and see the sights. Huntsville, Port Elgin and Frankenmuth were their favourite destinations. The family wishes to thank Dr. Yew and please know Ruby really appreciated all the care given to her over the years from the staff at the Terrace on the Square. There will be no visitation and a celebration of Ruby's life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to a charity of your choice may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 15, 2020.