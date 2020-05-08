Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton, Ontario. Ruby was born 82 years ago on, July 10, 1938 in Fullarton, Ontario. Sadly missed by sisters-in-law: Anna Mae Gascho, Lorene (Lowell) Shantz, Eileen Lebold, Leona Erb, Adeline Erb; brothers-in-law: Lloyd (Laurene) Erb and David Gascho. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Ruby is now reunited with her beloved husband Lorne Erb, parents John and Nancy (Lichti) Bellar, brothers in-law; Nelson Erb, Elmer Erb, Allen Gascho, Ralph Lebold; sisters-in-law : Eva (Wes) McKinnon, Florence Gascho and Norma (Harold) Zehr. Ruby was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Milverton, where she faithfully attended. Relatives will have a private visitation at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton followed by a private graveside service held at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Barry Boeckner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations would be accepted to Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.