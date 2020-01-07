|
Rudy passed away peacefully at the K-W Campus of Grand River Hospital on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in his 92nd year. He leaves behind his daughter Annemarie Martin and her husband Al of Calgary, step-son Gottfried Kribernegg and his wife Jeanette of Kaleden, BC, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his extensive circle of friends. Rudy was predeceased by his first wife Annemarie Mehlsack in 1959, second wife Rosalia in 2007, parents Josef and Johanna Mehlsack, four brothers, and one sister. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Refreshments and a time to visit with Rudy's friends will follow the service in the funeral home's Fireside Room. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation, ICU can be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.