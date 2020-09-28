1/
Rudy BIEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Drayton passed away peacefully at the Palmerston and District Hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Hennie Biel (nee Van Der Honing) for 65 years. Cherished father of Heidi and John TeBrake of Fonthill, the late John Biel, Murray and Sue Biel of Ajax, Allan and Henriet Biel of Kent-Bridge, Rennie Biel of Arthur and Krista and Mike Valenta of Kanata. Grandfather of Rachel and Brent Bokma, Alisha and Jason Dreyer; Ben Biel, Zack Biel; Celina and Alan Pool, Naomi and Dan Gyurky, Eden and Michael Campeau, Zoe and Keaton Buck; Daniel Valenta, Matthew Valenta and Kailyn Valenta. Great-grandfather of Sean, Lucas, Madison, Erin, Aiden, Colin and Ashtyn, Ryleigh, Amelia. Special Friend of Verna Jean Speers. Brother of Carl and Grace Biel and Alice and Hank Wimmenhove. Bother-in-law of Akkie Van Der Honing. Predeceased by two siblings, Tieny DenOtter and Roely Smith-Hofman. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. The family will have a private family service in the Drayton Christian Reformed Church on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Please visit the following link on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11;00 a.m. for a live stream of the funeral service. https://youtu.be/83RGBVkejpw Interment to follow in Drayton Cemetery. Condolences can be emailed to RememberingRudyBiel@gmail.com As expression of sympathy, a donation to World Renew would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved