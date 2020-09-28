of Drayton passed away peacefully at the Palmerston and District Hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Hennie Biel (nee Van Der Honing) for 65 years. Cherished father of Heidi and John TeBrake of Fonthill, the late John Biel, Murray and Sue Biel of Ajax, Allan and Henriet Biel of Kent-Bridge, Rennie Biel of Arthur and Krista and Mike Valenta of Kanata. Grandfather of Rachel and Brent Bokma, Alisha and Jason Dreyer; Ben Biel, Zack Biel; Celina and Alan Pool, Naomi and Dan Gyurky, Eden and Michael Campeau, Zoe and Keaton Buck; Daniel Valenta, Matthew Valenta and Kailyn Valenta. Great-grandfather of Sean, Lucas, Madison, Erin, Aiden, Colin and Ashtyn, Ryleigh, Amelia. Special Friend of Verna Jean Speers. Brother of Carl and Grace Biel and Alice and Hank Wimmenhove. Bother-in-law of Akkie Van Der Honing. Predeceased by two siblings, Tieny DenOtter and Roely Smith-Hofman. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. The family will have a private family service in the Drayton Christian Reformed Church on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Please visit the following link on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11;00 a.m. for a live stream of the funeral service. https://youtu.be/83RGBVkejpw
Interment to follow in Drayton Cemetery. Condolences can be emailed to RememberingRudyBiel@gmail.com As expression of sympathy, a donation to World Renew would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca