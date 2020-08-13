1/2
Rudy Paul SCHOENHOEFFER
1959-07-12 - 2020-08-02
Rudy passed away at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 61. He was loved and will be fondly remembered by family and many friends. Dear father of Aaron and Cameron, and dear brother of Frank. Predeceased by his parents Sebastian (2017) and Emma (1993). Rudy loved animals, especially pigs, and had a tendency to make friends with any dog he came across, and thereby their owners generally. He was environmentally conscious throughout his life. Rudy struggled with health issues in recent years, but never failed to greet family and friends with a big generous smile and sparkling eyes. A private service was held by the family at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current pandemic, plans for a larger celebration of life for Rudy are in progress, for a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to KW Humane Society, 250 Riverbend Dr., Kitchener, ON N2B 2E9, Grand River Hospital Foundation, 835 King St. W., Kitchener, ON N2G 1G3, or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, 911 Queen's Blvd., Kitchener, ON N2M 1B2. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 13, 2020.
