|
|
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving and devoted husband of Joyce Falkiner (Attridge). Russell will also be remembered with love by his sister Diane Baker, brother Morris Falkiner (Lynda), nieces Tracy Baker, Annabel Falkiner and nephew Michael Falkiner, his sister-in-law Susanne Attridge as well as his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Russell George Falkiner Sr. and Shirley Falkiner (nee Arnold) and his niece Dawn Cole (Baker). Russell was a bus driver for the City of Cambridge for many years. After retirement he worked at the Canadian Tire on Pinebush Road. He was a model train enthusiast and spent many hours enjoying his hobby. At Russell's request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020