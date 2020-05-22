MILLER, Russell Glen 1945 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Saturday May 16, 2020 at the age of 74. Dear father of Kristin Miller. Survived by his sister Brenda Bosomworth (David), brothers Brian Miller and Grant Miller (Cheryl) and grandchildren Solomon and Ava Miller. Will be fondly remembered by his partner and longtime friend Eileen Hergott; her children Deen Hergott (Tom), Dana Hergott-Leader (Jeff) and their children Scout and Brant. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Dorothy (nee Hall) Miller; sisters Janet Staye, Ruth Preston and Karen Miller. Russ worked at Guelph Dolime Quarry for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing hockey with the K-W Oldtimers' Hockey Club and the Old Goats Old Timer Hockey Club, Guelph. Russ was also an active member of the Heritage Greens Lawn Bowling Club, KW Granite Club and the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 530). Later in Russ' career he became a PSW and volunteered many hours at Sunnyside Home LTC, Kitchener. At Russ' request cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener at a future date. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to Muscular Dystrophy Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 22, 2020.