Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Osland) for over 62 years. Loving father of Michael (Carol), David (Trish), Kathy (Umberto), Margaret and Brian (Katrina). Grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Son of the late Michael and Ella Garvey. Dear brother of Rita, Alice (Pierre), Adeline (Ron) and the late Marie, Leo and Kenny. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and the Osland family. A memorial service will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Russell's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 11, 2020