Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Garvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Joseph Garvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Joseph Garvey Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Osland) for over 62 years. Loving father of Michael (Carol), David (Trish), Kathy (Umberto), Margaret and Brian (Katrina). Grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Son of the late Michael and Ella Garvey. Dear brother of Rita, Alice (Pierre), Adeline (Ron) and the late Marie, Leo and Kenny. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and the Osland family. A memorial service will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Russell's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -