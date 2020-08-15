Peacefully at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton on Thursday, August 13, 2020, Ruth (nee Schneider) in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Floyd Lantz (1999). Loving mother of Lorne and his wife Irene of Wellesley, the late Gerald and his wife Linda of Stratford, Walter and his wife Sherry of Perth East and Edward of Amulree. Dear grandmother of Michael (Heather), Kimberly Hyatt (Paul), Shaun, Rebecca Lantz (Eric Schmidt), Nicholas (Molly), Matthew and great-grandmother of Addison, Brooklyn, Gavin, Chloe, Jaxon, Katerina and Ryan. Will be sadly missed by her brother Art Schneider (Bonnie), brothers and sisters-in-law; Carol Schneider, Ed Wyszynski, Elmer Lantz (Dorothy), Violet Luckhardt, Shirley Bigam, Doreen Rose, Marion Luckhardt (Bob) and Marjorie Coulthard (Bruce). Predeceased by her parents Emil Schneider and Clara Hackbart, sister Olga Wyszynski, brother Carl Schneider, brothers and sisters-in-law; Loretta Horst (John), Harold Lantz (Mildred), Mervyn Luckhardt, Laverne Keller, Russel Bigam and Bill Rose. Ruth was a faithful member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Easthope. She enjoyed playing solo, doing word searches, puzzles and spending time with her family. After Floyd's passing, Ruth was able to reside in her home on the farm in Amulree until her brief stay at Knollcrest Lodge. Cremation will take place. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. James Ev. Lutheran Church or Knollcrest Lodge would be appreciated. Please call the funeral home for donation assistance at 519-656-2880. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com