It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Ruth Bernice Anderson, December 11, 2019, one month before her 100th birthday. Bernice (as she was known) was born in Galt, Ontario on January 11, 1920. She was the only child of Harry and Minnie Tomkinson. In October of 1945, she married the only man in her life, Clifford Anderson. Together, they had five children. Bernice was a proud member of the UCW Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid volunteer, giving her time as a line dancing instructor, a church choir member, bell ringing choir member, and in the Apple Core. She was an excellent baker and chef with a love for theatre, and she truly enjoyed playing the keyboard. Bernice was predeceased by her husband Clifford Henry Anderson, and her children Ruth, Joan, and Karl. She will be deeply missed by her children David (Shelley) and Elaine (Peter). She is also survived by her grandchildren Rebecca, Natalie, and Louise Anderson of Ontario, and Jacob and Kathryn Brunning of British Columbia. A Celebration of Bernice's life will be held on her 100th birthday, January 11, 2020 at Wesley United Church (6 Cambridge St., Cambridge) from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Wesley United Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com