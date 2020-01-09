Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barthel Funeral Home
566 Queenston Road
Cambridge, ON N3H3J8
(519) 653-3251
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Bernice ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Bernice ANDERSON Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Ruth Bernice Anderson, December 11, 2019, one month before her 100th birthday. Bernice (as she was known) was born in Galt, Ontario on January 11, 1920. She was the only child of Harry and Minnie Tomkinson. In October of 1945, she married the only man in her life, Clifford Anderson. Together, they had five children. Bernice was a proud member of the UCW Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid volunteer, giving her time as a line dancing instructor, a church choir member, bell ringing choir member, and in the Apple Core. She was an excellent baker and chef with a love for theatre, and she truly enjoyed playing the keyboard. Bernice was predeceased by her husband Clifford Henry Anderson, and her children Ruth, Joan, and Karl. She will be deeply missed by her children David (Shelley) and Elaine (Peter). She is also survived by her grandchildren Rebecca, Natalie, and Louise Anderson of Ontario, and Jacob and Kathryn Brunning of British Columbia. A Celebration of Bernice's life will be held on her 100th birthday, January 11, 2020 at Wesley United Church (6 Cambridge St., Cambridge) from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Wesley United Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -