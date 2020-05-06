Passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Fairview Mennonite Home at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Murray (1992). Loving mother of David (Christine Bradford) and Janice Saunders. Cherished grandma of Murray, Justin, Daniel, Christopher (Amy Wong), Jonathan, Peter, Michael and Benjamin and great-grandma of Juniper. Dear sister of Loella Eby, Gary Eby and Timothy Eby. Will be missed by the family dog, Jill. Predeceased by her siblings, Anne Millar, Gordon Eby, Ward Eby, Foster Eby. Ruth was a direct descendent of Bishop Benjamin Eby. A special thank you to the staff at Fairview Mennonite Home for all the love and kindness shown to our Mom. As per Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ruth's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 6, 2020.