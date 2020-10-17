With a sad heart we announce the passing of a dear aunt Ruth Anderson, in her 101st year. Ruth was born in Unity Saskatchewan, on a farm, raised with 8 brothers and sisters until she left for Toronto, on the train, at the age of 19 in the spring of 1939. She worked numerous jobs before and after the war, whilst living with family. She eventually took a position with Upper Lake Shipping Co. in 1959 and worked for 20 years on 5 different ships, working her way up to Chief Cook - retiring in 1979 at 60 years young. The love of her family was evident in everything she did. Always generous in every way, she enjoyed many years of retirement before Alzheimer's stole her from us, far to early. Ruth is predeceased by brothers Albert (Laurene), Jack (Nellie), Ken (Marg), Vern (Verna), Ted (Madelaine) and Brian (Helen), one sister Margaret (Ed), survived by sister Beth, sister-in-law Madelaine, both of Kelowna B.C. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Thanks to Woodhall LTC Home and the nursing staff - 3rd floor-Cottage and Peel Memorial Palliative Care, Doctors and nurses in her final days. Sadness fades, but the memories you have of Ruth will be with you forever! Donations, if so wished can be made to the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 800-2323 Yonge St, Toronto ON, M4P 2C9 - in her memory. A Life Well Lived!