Peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Elmira. Survived by her siblings; Henry and Marcia Martin, Anne and Leonard Koch, Albert and Mary Martin, James (Jim) Martin, Karen and Mike Schlueter and Brother in law Philip Farnham. Predeceased by her parents Allan and Melinda (Weber) Martin and her sister Mary Lynn. Ruth touched so many lives with her indomitable spirit and zest for life even in hard times. Her blog posts and Facebook posts featured her gift for writing, humour and photography skills, which brought so much joy to so many people. She loved her role as a volunteer at Sunnyside Long Term Care Home where she helped with the photography club, taking photos at special events and visiting residents. Ruth loved her life, her cat and her family and friends with all her heart. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Donations to the Sunnyside LTC Home or the Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700. May her love and joy live on in all of us.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.