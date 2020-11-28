Of Alma passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in her 91st year. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth Wood and Margaret (Rennick) Wood. Predeceased by husband Raymond Trask Grose (1932-2018). They were married for 65 years. Dear mother of Sandra and her husband Steven Eastep, Gordon Grose and his wife Christine and Walter Grose and his wife Sharon all of Alma. Grandmother of Neil Eastep, Dale Eastep and his wife Kim, (the late Rick Eastep 1986-2019) and Kimberley Eastep and friend Gregory; Adam Grose and his wife Eliza, Troy Grose and his wife Aleasha, Kyle Grose and his wife Baillie and Rylan Grose and his wife Samantha; Nicholas Grose and his wife Samantha, Rebecca Grose- Odendaal and husband Phillip, Davin Grose and Andrew Grose. Great-grandmother of Katie, Caleb, Brynn, Carter, Delainy, Eliana, Abby and Corbin, Isla, Ruth Jr, and Keegan. Ruth is survived by her sisters Marion Standish, Audrey Russell and sisters-in- law Lorraine Wood and Judy Wood. Predeceased by her brothers Ross Wood and Harold Wood. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family, faith and community were important to Ruth. She grew up on a farm in Perth County near Bornholm. After being introduced to a handsome young farmer from Wellington County Ruth moved to Alma. Ruth and Ray purchased a farm in 1952 and raised beef and chickens. Ruth and Ray co- founded Husky Farm Equipment in 1960 and enjoyed the opportunity to raise their family while growing the business on their farm. Ruth was the book keeper and office manager while Ray designed and built the first pieces of equipment in the barn. The story of the family company is woven into the story of community. Together they experienced great love, and adventure in life. Ruth was generous with her volunteer time. She gave quietly and freely of her time and talents. Her spirit of volunteerism was invaluable in building community, whether with Alma Women's Institute (47 years, served on local, regional and provincial executives), Alma Optimists(Ruth's prepared gravy for over 30 years Alma Beef BBQ's) Alma United Church, (UCW president, Alma United Church treasurer) Elora Grand Square executive, Canadian Food Grains Bank, UNICEF (39 years),served as Treasurer for Silver Lake United Church Camp (10 years) and UCOM treasurer. Ruth enjoyed working with youth, served as Sunday School teacher for 25 years, 4-H leader for 18 years. Long time historian, and proud of her rural roots interested in history, in genealogy, she was a key individual in recording Alma's community history. She nurtured a network of friends across Canada through Women's Institute. Her many volunteer efforts and community connections will be remembered-her legacy to the rural community she was proud to call home for 65 years. She will be missed but forever remembered in our hearts. To honour Ruth's wishes cremation will take place. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Derbeckers's Heritage House, St Jacobs for the excellent care they provided during the past 2 years to Ruth. The immediate family will gather to share memories and celebrate her well lived life. As expressions of sympathy donations to Silver Lake United Church Camp would be appreciated and can be made through the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton 519-638-3072. Please send a condolence or memory to the family as they would like to read them. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca