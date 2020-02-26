|
|
Born in Kitchener and predeceased by her husband David, Ruth died peacefully in her home at the age of 87. She loved art, music, reading, walking and creating beauty in her surroundings. She leaves her children, Kathy, Peter (Jan) and Margaret, her grandchildren, Eric (Sava), Andrew (Kendra), Alix (Keiran) and Joshua (Melodie) and three great-grandchildren, Ilija, Maeby and Flora, in whom she took great joy. We will miss her. A celebration of her life will be held at her home March 14th between 1 and 4 p.m. To contact us further please email [email protected]
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020