Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at her home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Barkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ida Barkman


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ida Barkman Obituary
Born in Kitchener and predeceased by her husband David, Ruth died peacefully in her home at the age of 87. She loved art, music, reading, walking and creating beauty in her surroundings. She leaves her children, Kathy, Peter (Jan) and Margaret, her grandchildren, Eric (Sava), Andrew (Kendra), Alix (Keiran) and Joshua (Melodie) and three great-grandchildren, Ilija, Maeby and Flora, in whom she took great joy. We will miss her. A celebration of her life will be held at her home March 14th between 1 and 4 p.m. To contact us further please email [email protected]
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -