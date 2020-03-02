|
Peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family at Winston Park, Kitchener on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Formerly of Wellesley, Ruth (nee Gingrich) in her 92nd year was the beloved wife of Lloyd for 68 years. Loving mother of Randy of Kitchener and Heather Gingerich of Kitchener as well a dear grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Missed by her sisters-in-law; Norma Steckly and Barb Jantzi. Predeceased by her parents Abram Gingrich and Loretta Snyder, sisters and brother Isabelle Glanzer, John Gingrich, Mary Musselman, sisters and brothers-in-law; Mabel and Andy Steckly, Art Steckly, Ralph Jantzi, Paul Glanzer, Helen Gingrich and Armond Musselman Ruth and Lloyd were founding members of Wellesley Mennonite Church and enjoyed 59 years at the cottage at Chesley Lake. Ruth had drove school bus for many years, enjoyed bowling and volunteered ant the Mennonite Central Committee Thrift Store. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Wellesley Mennonite Church, 157 David Street, Wellesley. Visitation will continue Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. till time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Kara Carter officiating. Interment at Rushes Cemetery, Crosshill. As an expression of sympathy, Donations to the MCC Thrift Store would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020