Passed away at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late William Glassford. Dear mother of David, Linda (John), and Brian (Maureen). Loved grandmother of Jeffery, Jason, Alicia, Tyler, and Nicole, and great grandmother of Blake, Dylan, Jessie, Jackson, Aurora, Lauren, Gabrielle, Emma, and Annabelle. Dear sister of Esther. Predeceased by her brothers William, Jacob, and Albert, and her sisters Ella and Agnes. Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society, 2 - 380 Jamieson Pkwy., Cambridge, ON N3C 4N4, or to Diabetes Canada, 14 Irvin St., Kitchener, ON N2H 1K8. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.
