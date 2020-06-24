Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a courageous and long battle with cancer at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener. Ruth was born 73 years ago, on November 30, 1946 in Collingwood, Ontario. Ruth will be forever missed by her beloved husband Richard Murray whom she married on October 10, 1969. Loving mother of Krista Hesch (Richard), and Jill Murray (Rob). Devoted grandmother of Ryan and Ethan. Ruth will be missed by her brother Garry Johnson and his wife Lorraine and her extended family and friends. Predeceased and now reunited with her father and mother Alan and Elinor (Stoutenburg) Johnson. Ruth had a passion for singing and enjoyed her time spent in the King Edward Choir. Graduating from Nursing in 1968, Ruth took a job working for Royal Victoria Hospital and was Assistant Head Nurse of Psychiatry and ended her career as an Educational Assistant with great passion. Ruth was a very outgoing and social individual, making friends everywhere she went. Over the years Ruth found a fondness for collecting miniatures, traveling and in her down time would spend her days reading her books. At Ruth's request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, donations would be accepted to the Grand River Cancer Society, or the OSPCA and can be done by contacting the funeral home. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 24, 2020.