Our Mother, Ruth Debus (nee Waldie) passed away at St Mary's Hospital on September 3, 2020 in her 92nd year. Mom is lovingly remembered by her three daughters and their families: Elaine Chalmers of Woodstock, her daughter Gina and husband Jason Khanna and their three children, Ahliyah, Tatum and Noah; Cheryl Roth and husband Ken of Kitchener and their daughters Tracy Thompson (husband Mark) and their two children Sam and Emily, Angie Roth (husband Kyle) and their two children Sarah and Luke; Dianne Bryndza and her husband John of Kitchener and their son Jansen (wife Klaudija). Ruth will be remembered by her sisters Inge Fleischauer of Thedford, Betty deBoer of Guelph and brother Stan (wife Shirley) of Listowel. Also by her sister-in-law Doreen Graul of Stratford. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Norman in 2005, her parents Fred and Mary Waldie, George and Katie Debus, brother Karl Waldie (wife May), in-laws William deBoer, Harvey Fleischauer, Andrew and Mabel Debus, Norman and Marie Schade and Donald Graul. She will be lovingly remembered by her friends and neighbours. Ruth was married to Norman Debus on May 20, 1950 and farmed in Ellice township for 16 years. They moved to Kitchener in 1966 and Ruth was employed by Sunnyside Home in Kitchener for 24 years. Ruth loved to cook and entertain family and friends at home and or at the family cottage. Her passions included good old country music, dancing, family sing songs, travel and her work. The family would like to thank the team at Briarfield Gardens for their amazing support, kindness and caring. Also for their professionalism during the Covid 19 outbreak. Great job. Also to the paramedics and medical team at St Mary's Hospital for taking care of our Mother in her time of need. Ruth's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-3:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener 519-749-8467. Memorial Service in the Chapel on Saturday, September 26th at 4 p.m. If you wish to attend either the visitation or the service, please note that masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Those unable to attend may view the service via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Milverton. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or the charity of your choice
(cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Ruth's memorial and to RSVP.