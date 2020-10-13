After battling a lengthy illness, S. Dian Kubert (Kuhl) passed peacefully into the spiritual world at Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge. She leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years, Ed Kubert. Devoted mother to son, Wayne Kubert (Angie) of Woodstock, daughter, Lori Kubert of San Diego, CA and grandchildren, Brayden, Hunter and Beatrice. She is survived by sisters, Pat Klein (Martin) of Boynton Beach, FL, Edith Maciaczyk (Marty) of Kitchener, Margaret Eagleson (Larry) of Chatham, and brother Ted Kuhl (Elizabeth) of Stratford, plus a large extended family. Predeceased by her parents, Carl and Beatrice Kuhl and siblings, Nancy Bishop and George Kuhl. Dian was a cheerful, kind, loving and generous person. She loved people and acquired many friends. She gave of herself wherever she could, contributing countless volunteer hours to her church and other charitable organizations. Cremation has taken place and in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be directed to the Canadian Mental Health Association. A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Carmel New Church, 40 Chapel Hill Drive, Kitchener. Limited seating is available by reservation only and masks are mandatory. Please reserve seating by email through the church website. The family wishes to extend thanks and gratitude to the staff at Golden Years for their care and compassion. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Dian's memorial.