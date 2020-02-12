|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hospice Niagara at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (2018) for 59 ½ years. Cherished Dad to Linda (Garry) and Glenn (Chrissy), Papa/Grampa to Katelyn (Toby), Nicole, Kristen, Matthew, Keith, and Rachel. He will be dearly missed by his extended family Orpha (Gerhard), Horst (the late Anneliese), his nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. Kind, loving, and thoughtful person to all. Thank you to his brothers and sisters at the New Apostolic Church for their love and support. A special thank you as well to all the staff at Heidehof, the entire team at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, and the staff at Hospice Niagara for all their care and compassion. In accordance with Alois' wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm and Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:30 -10:30 am at the NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH, 160 Margaret Ave., Kitchener. A Funeral Service will be held at the church following the visitation on Saturday at 11 am. A private family Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Niagara Stabler Centre. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 12, 2020