Salome Reist

Peacefully passed away at Derbecker's Heritage House, St. Jacobs on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 96. Loved and remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Moses and Lydia (Heer) Reist, siblings Edwin (Melinda) Reist, Lucinda (Joe Martin), Perceda (Jessie Gingrich). Salome lived in the Elmira area most of her life and worked as a nurses aid at the Elmira Nursing Home. A graveside service will take place on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Elmira Mennonite Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W, Elmira. In her memory, donations to MCC would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 17, 2020
