September 22, 1965 - August 11, 2020 Samantha Consuelo Vaughn (née Patterson) of Kitchener, Ontario, died peacefully at home with her family on August 11, 2020 at the age of 54, after a lengthy illness. She leaves her devoted husband Larry, her loving children Samuel, Palmer and Violet, her father E. Palmer Patterson II, her siblings Barbara (Shawn Lyons), Dolores, Francesca (Peter Rozee), Emmanuel (Julie Thompson), Patrick, Melanie (Steve Wawryk) and Jordan, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Nancy-Lou Patterson and her sister Jennifer. Sam was a consolation and a joy to those around her. She was a wonderful daughter, a fantastic sister, an amazing mother, a great wife and a dear friend. In her brother Patrick's words, "she was everything to everybody". After she and Larry both completed Bachelors of Arts in Fine Arts at the University of Waterloo, they started their family. Over the next two decades, Sam opened their home as a daycare to many local children, and taught Sunday School at St. Columba's Anglican Church. Next, she worked as a personal support worker at seniors' care homes until she transitioned into being a selfless caregiver to her mother and father, a role which she lovingly performed until her death. Sam loved to host big family dinners and Hallowe'en parties. She loved reading and Christmastime, and she loved tea with scones. She endured her illness with unflinching courage, gentle good humour, and not a trace of self-pity. Her priority remained caring for those around her. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Mohamed Husien at Grand River Hospital. A private funeral will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grand River Hospital Foundation by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. Interment to follow at the family plot at Mount Hope Cemetery in Waterloo.