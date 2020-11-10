Passed away peacefully at Pinehaven Nursing Home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Survived by her daughter Nasiha, her son Enver and one brother and two sisters and their families. Predeceased by her husband Vahid in 2011, her parents and her brother. A graveside service will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery, 1541 Fischer-Hallman Road, Kitchener on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:15 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the graveside service for Samila, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at 519.745.8445. Condolences for the family may be arranged at www.erbgood.com