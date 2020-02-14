|
Sandra Valliere, (aka Sandy V), passed away on Feb 10, 2020, at the age of 83 at Sterling Heights Long-term Care Home. Sandra grew up in Preston (now Cambridge), Ontario, where she was an avid reader, a secret writer, and a lover of horses. Sandra was an independent young woman: she left school at age 16, went to work and bought her first horse, all against the recommendations of her parents, Harold and Doris (nee Palmer) Reidel. She married Stan Easton of Galt, Ontario and moved to Northern Ontario, eventually settling in Sudbury, Ontario, where she lived for 43 years and raised her children Shane, Lee, James Kelly, and Mary Alice, who died after her birth. Returning to work as a single parent, she eventually became a pharmacy technician at Sudbury's Memorial Hospital where for almost 25 years she was well-known for her laughter and inimitable sense of humor. Sandra was the first president of her OPSEU local representing pharmacy technicians and other health paraprofessionals at Memorial Hospital. In 1985, Sandra married Edward Vallière (deceased) and together they became guardians of their dear grandson Justin. After Ed's passing in 1999, Sandra continued to raise Justin as a single grandparent and moved to Kitchener, Ontario. Eventually James Kelly joined them and they all lived together until Sandra moved to Stirling Heights Long Term Care. Sandra was a spirited, resilient woman always ready to share a laugh. Sandra is survived by her children Shane (Brendan, deceased) Murphy, Lee (Robert) Easton, James Kelly Easton, and grandson Justin Coulam-Vallière; her grandchildren, Chantelle (Andrew) Mensink, Tyler Black, and Darren Legault; her three great-grandchildren, Liam and Kate Mensink and Wesley Weileder. Sandra is also survived by her sisters Joanne (Bruce) Buckingham and Janice Reidel. Her life-long Sudbury friends Roz (Rosalind) and Harry Fraser will also miss her greatly. Cassie Flaherty and Kim Dawes, who cared for Sandra, became great friends to her and the family thanks them both. Sandra was predeceased by both Stan Easton, her beloved Ed Vallière and by her brother Charles (Connie) Reidel. Visitation will be held from 11 AM -Noon on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at CORBETT FUNERAL HOME, 95 Dundas Street N., Cambridge, Ontario. A funeral service will be in the Funeral Home Chapel at noon with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transverse Independence, a charitable organization that provides services for individuals with acquired brain injuries at https://www.traverseindependence.ca/. The family wishes to thank the staff at Stirling Heights Long-term Care for looking after Sandra with such generosity of care and spirit.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 14, 2020