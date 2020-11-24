1/1
Sandra Berg
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving mother of Jonathan and Emily Berg. Sadly missed by her loving companion Bill Douglas. Dear sister of Mike Cooper (Deb), Nina Wagler (Doug), Wayne Cooper (Linda) and the late Terrie Cooper and Beverley Cooper. Daughter of the late Dennis Cooper and Anne Reiser. Aunt Sandy was adored by her many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their support and guidance. Sandra's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website. A private family service will be held. Extended family and friends may view the service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Anselma House would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Sandra's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 24, 2020.
