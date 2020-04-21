|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Sandra Swartzentruber of RR#7 Woodstock in her 75th year. Beloved wife of Ralph Swartzentruber who she married March 5, 1966. Loving mother of Denise and Ken Salsman of Toronto and their children Jada and Thomas; Duane and Nicole of RR#1 Tavistock and their children Tyler, Lucas and Sophia; Alex, Donna and Jeremy Bartlett of Tavistock and their children Keaton, Rowan and Camden; and Darolyn and Mike Gilmore of New Hamburg and their children Lily and Carson. She is survived by her brothers and sisters Glen and Lydia Schumm, Clare and Katie Ann Schumm, Jim and Carol Schumm, Laird and Lois Schumm, Joyce Zehr, Ferne and Earl Bender, Ruth and Terry Kropf, and by sisters and brothers-in-law Laura Schumm, Margaret and Earl Gerber, and Connie and Peter Dunford and by many many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Edna (Schlegel) Schumm, brothers Dale and Ray Schumm, sister Ruby and Lloyd Wagler, brothers-in-law Daniel Zehr and Byron Swartzentruber. Sandra was a member of the Cassel Mennonite Church, was a volunteer at the Mennonite Relief Sale in New Hamburg, had worked for many years at the Stratford Festival Theatre. She was inspired by her father in upholstery and for the love of her gardens especially her roses. She was a member of the Shakespeare Quilting Club and was a "Master Quilter with impressive design and piecing skills!" Sandra was "Grandma Extraordinaire" always making time at the farm extra special for her grandchildren. A private family visitation and service will take place with burial in East Zorra Mennonite Church Cemetery 16th line, Tavistock. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth or the Cassel Mennonite Church would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020