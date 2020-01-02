|
|
It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sandra Lee Gellow. Sandi died on Wednesday, December 18 2019 after a lengthy bout with cancer that may have overcome her body, but never broke her spirit. Throughout her illness and the entirety of her life, Sandi demonstrated kindness, tenacity, selflessness and a desire to experience life. Sandi was incredibly thoughtful and poured generosity on her family and friends in fun and creative ways: making Halloween costumes for her nieces and nephews, knitting and cross-stitching outfits or accessories and even inventing a few items that will always remain one of a kind. Sandi was funny and smart and selfless beyond compare, often thinking of things other people needed before they even knew themselves. People gravitated towards Sandi and she made friends easily. She was honest and easy going and created spaces where people felt comfortable to be themselves and feel loved. Sandi worked as a records Manager with the Waterloo Regional Police for many years - she was proud of her career and took care to perform her work well. Sandi will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Sandi is lovingly remembered by her sister Lynda Hilborn (Rick), brother Tim Gellow (Jenn), nieces and nephews Erin Lima (Dave), Kendra Hilborn (Joe Dwyer), Steven Gellow (Niki), and Amanda Baron (Joe), and her great-nieces and great-nephews Jordan, Lily, Adelyn, Grayson, Ryder, and Nixon. She was predeceased by her parents Vernon and Grace Gellow. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Sandi's Life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Dockside at the Old Marina (1947 McClintock Drive, Cambridge). As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Grand River Hospital Foundation Cancer Centre or Innisfree House. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com