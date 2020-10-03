It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandy. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones early Wednesday September 30th 2020, at the age of 66. Sandy was born in Galt, June 5th 1954. After 6 long years of battling cancer 3 times, she has been the bravest of warriors and remained strong willed and witty until the very end. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh that made everyone laugh right along with her, her smile that brightened the entire room, her love of Elvis Presley, and the funny stories she would tell that would have everyone laughing with tears at the same time. She is predeceased by her father Hugh Dunbar (1977), mother Mavis Dunbar (June 6, 2020), and her daughter Rebecca (August 16, 1992). She will be greatly missed and remembered dearly by her husband Bob Nairn, she leaves behind her two beloved children Molly Nairn (Adam Steinke), Lisa Nairn (Jason Lampert), she will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Logan Steinke and Brielle Steinke, her brother Greg Dunbar (Diane Dunbar), her two sisters-in-law Irene (Jerry) and Janet (Bill), her nieces Susan (Mike), April, Tanya, Melissa and her nephew James (Marta), great-nieces Meghan, Starr, Emily, Alyssia and great-nephews Dyson and Jace. Cherished by many cousins, dear friends and extended family. Sandy grew up in Galt, Ontario and at the start of her career she was employed with Allen Bradley then later moved to a management position within the family run company called Little Lake Industrial Supply. She enjoyed watching the Blue Jays as well as The Toronto Maple Leafs. One of her favorite past times was boating with the family, enjoying weekends playing cards and chats with her beloved friends, and sitting on the deck looking over the Little Lake in Puslinch, Ont, where she made a loving happy home for her family. The family would like to send our sincere gratitude for the dedication and passionate care provided by Dr. Dougherty, Dr. Halligan, her Oncology nurse Sandy at CMH and her Palliative nurse Louise at Bayshore Home Care. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private Celebration of Life in the summer of 2021. Honoring Sandy's wishes, cremation will be taking place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society
, or a charity of your choice
. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
or by calling 519-267-7199.