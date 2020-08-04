Passed away peacefully, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Sara now watches over her loving husband and best friend for over 34 years, Ross and her adored children Matthew, Benjamin (Emily) and Emma. Born to Roch and Audrey Valeriote and raised in Guelph; she was a dear sister to Jane Mutrie (Dave), Mark Valeriote (Susan), Anne Beales, Roch Valeriote (Pam) and Jill Bernhard (Dan). Sara will also be fondly remembered by her father-in-law, Ross A. Detweiler; her brothers and sisters-in-law Lynne Black (Bill), Susan Osborne (John), Patti Scott (Dave) and Dan Detweiler; nieces, nephews, colleagues, friends and extended family. Sara knew the importance and devotion of family and shared that with others throughout her life. Sara received an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University in 1986 and obtained her Charter Professional Accountant designation in 1989. From 1986 to 1996, Sara was employed by KPMG LLP in the audit and income tax group. She was a Senior Manager with the firm when she resigned to devote her full-time attention to her young family. In 1999, Sara established her own part-time public accounting practise while still tending to her 3 growing children. In 2004, Sara joined Bairstow, Smart and Smith LLP, where she became partner in 2006. In 2016, through mergers, Sara joined Baker Tilly GWD (formerly Collins Barrow). Sara's life can be illustrated as an ever-blossoming tree; always bearing different fruits and flowers at the end of every branch. Each branch requiring nurturing and dependence on each other for continuous growth. Each branch giving back to the roots of the tree to sustain growth. She truly understood this. At the end of each branch, you would find; family, friends, boards of which she was part of such as Hospice Wellington or Guelph Community Foundation; groups she participated in, for example, book club, food group or running group. Her other branches include the clients she loved to serve, the people she worked with and the many community charities she was proud to support and be a part of. Sara's tree is every part of who we are as a family and will continue to grow through all of us. Due to the restrictions surrounding gatherings during Covid-19, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Sara's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
