It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Barbara Lavery on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in London, ON, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Michael Lavery (2018). Treasured mother of Jennifer Vincent (Keith), Lorraine Lavery (Rick Walsworth), and Jeffrey Lavery (Judy). Much-loved Nana of five grandchildren: Krista Vincent, Andrea Vincent (Jon Atkinson), Jon Vincent, Brittany Lavery, and Stephen Lavery. Great-grandmother to Caden and Lauren Rivest, Payton, Reagan and Quinten Atkinson, and Hunter Vincent. Barbara was born in Drumlough, Northern Ireland on January 19, 1930, to George and Sarah Hynds. The youngest of seven children, she was a dear sister to Wilfred, Hilda McGuigan, Roland, Cecil, Walter, Mildred Campbell, (all predeceased). Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara worked in the office of the Belfast shipyards where she met her husband Michael. They married on July 5, 1952. In 1954, they immigrated to Canada and lived in Montreal, Owen Sound, Kitchener and Ilderton. Barbara enjoyed her career with the Boards of Education in Owen Sound and Waterloo, with the majority of her time at Mutual Life until her retirement in 1992. She was a former member of Highland and Stanley Park Baptist Churches in Kitchener, and Westview and First Baptist Churches in London. In the late 70s, Barbara and Michael worked extensively in welcoming Vietnamese immigrants into their home and assisting them to settle in the Kitchener-Waterloo region. Barbara enjoyed family visits to Northern Ireland, ceramics, sewing and entertaining. She made the best desserts and her apple pie was a special favourite. Barbara loved playing with all of her grandchildren, attending their school plays, soccer matches and piano recitals. A funeral service will be conducted at WESTVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, 709 Wonderland Road North, London, Ontario on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend the visitation and service. For information on how to register, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, London. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/
attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place which may preclude some from being able to attend and masks are mandatory. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Barbara are asked to consider First Baptist Church, London or a charity of your choice
. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
