Hartman Sons Funeral Home - Columbus Grove
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Truro Cemetery
View Map
Sarah Elnora Kuepfer


1937 - 2020
Sarah Elnora Kuepfer Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Vancrest Home, Delphos, Ohio. Sarah was born October 5, 1937 in Hutchinson, Kansas, daughter of the late Jonathan and Leona (Follas) Kuepfer. She made her home in Ohio the past 50 years. Sarah will be remembered by her siblings; Melvin, Velma (Dannie) Gascho, Dorothy (Andrew) Gascho, Susie (David) Huber, sisters-in-law Lillian Kuepfer, Catherine Kuepfer, Mary Kuepfer. Sarah is also remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Mary (Stanley) Helmuth (1989), Aaron (Ruth) Kuepfer (2015), Barbara (Archie McNab and Leslie Nau) McNab (2011), Joseph (Betty) Kuepfer (1950), Raymond Kuepfer (1999), Levi (Laurene) Kuepfer (2019), John (Kelsey) Kuepfer (2019), Martha (Bernhard) Schultz (2016), William Kuepfer (2019), and Henry Kuepfer (2019). Funeral arrangements incomplete.
