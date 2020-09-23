1/
Peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Z. Kuepfer (2013). Loving mother of Mary Ann Kuepfer, Eva Kuepfer, Adeline Kuepfer, Fannie Marie Kuepfer, Philip Kuepfer, Emerson Kuepfer, Pauline Kuepfer and the late Benjamin Kuepfer (2011). She will be sadly missed by her brother Menno Albrecht (Rebecca) and sister-in-law Lydia Albrecht. Predeceased by her parents Amos Albrecht and Mary (nee Lebold) as well as her brother Simon Albrecht, sister Elizabeth Jantzi (Menno), brother-in-law Simon Kuepfer (Dorothy) and sisters-in-law Fannie Kuepfer and Barbara Kuepfer. Friends may call at the family home at 6228 William Hasting Line, Millbank on Wednesday from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. Bishop Carl Wagler officiating. Interment to follow at the 7th Line Amish Cemetery, Millbank. In keeping with government covid regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and social distance. Arrangements entrusted to Futher-Franklin Funeral Home, Wellesley.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 23, 2020.
