Sarah-Lynn Eva Martz passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Sarah was a beautiful, fun and loving person who embraced life. Sarah was born in Kitchener, Ontario on July 1st, 1988. She is survived by her devoted fiancé Justin Rowley, parents Bill and Linda Martz (nee Cunningham), brothers Connor and Evan Martz (Krysten Palser), grandfather Leonard Martz, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Sarah went to McMaster University where she earned her Honours Bachelor of Science in Biology and Pharmacology in 2011 and then completed her Master of Science in Biomedical and Molecular Science at Queen's University in 2013. Always passionate about education and making a positive impact on the world, Sarah was in the process of completing her Ph.D. in epidemiology with a focus on the spread of antimicrobial resistance at the University of Guelph. For the past four years, she was employed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Sarah's spark for life and infectious laugh brought joy to everyone around her. Even throughout her battle, Sarah never stopped living life to the fullest. Her adventurous spirit took her around the world with friends and family. She loved running, biking, cottaging, and playing with her beloved dog Tucker. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the many caregivers at Grand River Hospital who cared for Sarah with compassion and warmth at the end of her battle. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 56 Duke St W., Kitchener, on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 3:00pm. Following the service a Celebration of Life will be held at Nithridge Estates, 180 B Nith River Way, Ayr, ON N0B 1E0 from 5:00pm to 8:30pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the service and Celebration of Life, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada or HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.